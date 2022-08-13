Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Boston Partners boosted its position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,570,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.05% of PetIQ worth $38,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PetIQ by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PetIQ Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ PETQ opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $28.58.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer cut PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.
PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.
