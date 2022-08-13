Boston Partners Has $44.27 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,042,922 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.89% of TEGNA worth $44,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.81.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

