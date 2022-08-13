Boston Partners Has $41.99 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Boston Partners decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,287 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $41,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $179.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

