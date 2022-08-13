Boston Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $39,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,122,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,074,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,859,000 after purchasing an additional 121,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,758,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,270,000 after buying an additional 60,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 68.02%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

