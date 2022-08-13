Boston Partners Decreases Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.95% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $27,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PFSI opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.30. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,608,709.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock worth $4,326,857. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.