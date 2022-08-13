Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.78% of Ultra Clean worth $33,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $608.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

