Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.78% of Ultra Clean worth $33,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $2,437,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $2,838,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $49,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at $402,923.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UCTT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Ultra Clean
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultra Clean (UCTT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.