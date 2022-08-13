Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 815,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $31,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,629,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.0% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE APAM opened at $39.31 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.