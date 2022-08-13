Boston Partners Buys 846 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Boston Partners grew its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $23,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 281,869 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,428,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.84 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

In other Hillenbrand news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

