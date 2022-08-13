BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.02. 1,282,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,980. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

