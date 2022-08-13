Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE BAH opened at $95.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.