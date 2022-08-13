BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $927,957.03

BonusCloud (BXC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market cap of $927,957.03 and approximately $40,767.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,487.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00064423 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,352,137,888 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

