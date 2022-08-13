Bonfida Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.89 Million (FIDA)

Bonfida (FIDA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00002276 BTC on popular exchanges. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bonfida has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038413 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bonfida Coin Profile
Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.
Buying and Selling Bonfida
Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.