Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the July 15th total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bolloré Trading Down 0.5 %

Bolloré stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,343. Bolloré has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

