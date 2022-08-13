Bolivarcoin Achieves Market Cap of $49,867.78 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $49,867.78 and $66.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bolivarcoin

BOLI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,565,620 coins. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

