BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Update

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BNCCORP Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BNCC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 12,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900. BNCCORP has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

BNCCORP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 23.56%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

