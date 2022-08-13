BMO Capital Markets Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.35.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$403.79 million and a P/E ratio of 7.83. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.13.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

