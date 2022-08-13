BMO Capital Markets Boosts Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $28.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Trading Up 2.1 %

GOLD opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.