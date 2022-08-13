Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 505,300 Shares of Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,924,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,153,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.31.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.