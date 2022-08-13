Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

BOCNU remained flat at $10.01 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOCNU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,971,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,405,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,509,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $846,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.