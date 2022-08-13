Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Update

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOCN. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,935,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,059,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,689,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,177,000.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BOCN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

