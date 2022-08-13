Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.11

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 5698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Blucora Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Blucora by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Blucora by 104.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Articles

