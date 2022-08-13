Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Reaches $0.30 on Exchanges (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $11.35 million and $3,791.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,482.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004107 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00037547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00128343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063696 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

