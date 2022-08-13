Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $388.71

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.71 ($4.70) and traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.18). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.15), with a volume of 51,281 shares traded.

Bloomsbury Publishing Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £343.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2,102.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 394.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Bloomsbury Publishing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

