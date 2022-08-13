BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.37 million and $4,959.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.