Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQ) Short Interest Update

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. 1,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blockchain Moon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

