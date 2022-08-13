BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.33. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 24,964 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.