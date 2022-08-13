BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.46

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and traded as high as $12.33. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 24,964 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 321,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,152 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

