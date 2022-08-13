BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

