BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $443.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,542,005 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

