BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.20.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.8 %

BJ stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.