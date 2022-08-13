Bitgesell Price Down 36.7% Over Last 7 Days (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitgesell has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0598 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgesell has a market capitalization of $966,045.10 and approximately $4,241.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014987 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00038699 BTC.
Bitgesell Coin Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca.
Bitgesell Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgesell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgesell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.