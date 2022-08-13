Bitgear 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (GEAR)

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $127,307.92 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014514 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00038739 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear.
Bitgear Coin Trading
