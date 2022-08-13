BitCore (BTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $128,912.00

BitCore (BTX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $128,912.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,555.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,990.69 or 0.08106918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00180814 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00261986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00682344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00588469 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005471 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

