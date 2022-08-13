BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Cap of $636,516.95

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. During the last week, BitBall has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $636,516.95 and $2,648.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,468.32 or 0.99820649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00049348 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00027340 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,728,117 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

