Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $873,814.44 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $873,814.44 and approximately $416.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0372 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015318 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.