Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Bird Construction Price Performance

Bird Construction stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. Bird Construction has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

