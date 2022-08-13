Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the July 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Trading Up 0.7 %

BIRDF opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $8.51.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.