BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $312.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.62.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. BioNTech’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioNTech by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in BioNTech by 13.5% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

