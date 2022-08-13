BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BioLineRx Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.15.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.