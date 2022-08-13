BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Shares Down 2.9%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. 1,641,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 447% from the average session volume of 300,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get BioLargo alerts:

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

BioLargo Company Profile

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.