Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Cut by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

BIO opened at $548.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.30 and a 200-day moving average of $544.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.61 and a 12-month high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 67.66%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

