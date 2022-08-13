Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Up 104.9% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $37,167.96 and $8,770.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 104.9% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014192 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

