Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Up 104.9% Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $37,167.96 and $8,770.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 104.9% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001555 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00038638 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014192 BTC.
Bintex Futures Coin Profile
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com.
