Bifrost Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bifrost has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $279,726.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bifrost Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16.

Buying and Selling Bifrost

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

