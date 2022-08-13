BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BHP. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.30) to GBX 2,510 ($30.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,244.29 ($27.12).

BHP opened at GBX 2,255 ($27.25) on Friday. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £114.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,523.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

