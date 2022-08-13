B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 493,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

