Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $251,898,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after buying an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after buying an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Best Buy stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

