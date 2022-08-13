Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 467 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $477.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.