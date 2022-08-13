Berger Financial Group Inc Makes New $220,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,629,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.