Berger Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 3,495 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Truefg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,963,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 27,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $63.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.09. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.