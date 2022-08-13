Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 240 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,328,622 shares of company stock valued at $28,473,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.6 %

GS opened at $353.82 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.69. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

