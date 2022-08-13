Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Further Reading

